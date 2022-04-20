Castillo (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old threw 35 pitches during live batting practice Tuesday, and the next step in his rehab will be pitching in minor-league games. Castillo is expected to report to Triple-A Lousiville or High-A Dayton and be limited to about 50 pitches. He'll likely require two additional rehab starts after Sunday before returning from the injured list.
