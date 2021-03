Castillo will start Opening Day against the Cardinals on April 1, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Castillo had a brief delay this spring due to visa issues, but he's had plenty of time to build up during Cactus League games. Manager David Bell confirmed Friday that Castillo will take the mound for the Reds during the first game of the season after posting a 3.21 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 70 innings during 12 starts last season.