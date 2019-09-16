Reds' Luis Castillo: Next start pushed to Mets series

Castillo is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Mets, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Castillo initially lined up to take the hill in Wednesday's series finale with the Cubs on his normal four days' rest, but manager David Bell has elected to add a sixth starter to the mix Monday in Kevin Gausman. As a result of Gausman's addition, Castillo will now move back two days in the schedule and should benefit from the change, as he'll be taking on the Mets at home rather than having to pitch at Wrigley Field. After Friday's outing, Castillo tentatively lines up for his last start of the season the following weekend in Pittsburgh.