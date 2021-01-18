Reds GM Nick Krall issued a statement suggesting that rumors of Castillo being traded to the Yankees was 'completely false,' Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "[The rumors] are completely false," Krall texted. "We intend to have [Castillo] as a member of our rotation for 2021."

While Krall has asserted that he'll listen to offers for nearly everyone, it doesn't really make sense to trade Castillo, absent an overwhelming package. He's only making $4.2 million with the Reds in 2021 and won't become a free agent for another three seasons.