Reds' Luis Castillo: Notches 14th victory

Castillo (14-5) earned the win against St. Louis on Sunday, pitching six innings and giving up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Castillo gave up all three runs in a difficult third inning that included a home run, a triple and three free passes but otherwise held the Cardinals at bay to earn his 14th victory. The 26-year-old tossed his 18th quality start of the season while hurling six or more innings for the 13th time in his last 16 outings. He'll carry a 3.25 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 198:66 K:BB into his next scheduled start, at home against Arizona on Saturday.