Reds' Luis Castillo: Notches 14th victory
Castillo (14-5) earned the win against St. Louis on Sunday, pitching six innings and giving up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight.
Castillo gave up all three runs in a difficult third inning that included a home run, a triple and three free passes but otherwise held the Cardinals at bay to earn his 14th victory. The 26-year-old tossed his 18th quality start of the season while hurling six or more innings for the 13th time in his last 16 outings. He'll carry a 3.25 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 198:66 K:BB into his next scheduled start, at home against Arizona on Saturday.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...