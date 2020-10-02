Castillo struck out seven batters in 5.1 innings in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing just one run on six hits and a walk, but he picked up the loss thanks to an even better performance from Braves starter Ian Anderson.

The Reds got some strong pitching performances during their very brief playoff run, but they failed to score a single run in 22 innings across their two losses. Castillo looked quite good in his first career postseason outing, allowing only an RBI double to Ronald Acuna in the fifth inning, but one run proved to be more than his teammates could manage. Still, the strong postseason debut caps off a good campaign for the 27-year-old righty, who cruised to a 3.21 ERA and a career-best 2.65 FIP in his 12 starts this season.