Reds' Luis Castillo: Pitches brilliantly in defeat

Castillo (7-3) allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks across seven innings while taking a loss against the Cubs on Saturday.

Castillo was outstanding, but allowed a second-inning homer to Jason Heyward that proved to be the difference in the game. Castillo has been particularly effective In his last six starts, permitting only 10 earned runs in 34 innings. The 26-year-old is 7-3 with a 2.47 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP despite giving up 52 walks in 98.1 innings. Castillo has offset the free passes by punching out 115 batters. He will be on the mound again at home against the Brewers next Thursday.