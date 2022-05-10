Castillo tossed 4.2 innings, surrendering three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five in Monday's win over the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Making his season debut, Castillo held the Brewers off the scoreboard for the first three innings Monday. He walked two batters to open the fourth frame before Rowdy Tellez roped a two-run double. The final run on his line came on a leadoff homer by Omar Narvaez the following inning. Castillo threw 87 pitches in the outing, making it likely that he will be able to toss a full workload in his next outing. After posting a 3.98 ERA with a 9.2 K/9 in 2021, his worst outputs since 2018, the 29-year-old will look to return to form this season.