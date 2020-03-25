Reds' Luis Castillo: Poor spring training numbers

In Castillo's four spring training starts, he had an 8.68 ERA and 2.14 WHIP, having allowed nine runs and 16 hits over 9.1 innings. He struck out 14 and walked four over that span.

Castillo had similar, maybe even slightly worse, numbers last spring, and then exploded out of the game with seven regular season games in which he allowed two or fewer runs. That would lead us to the conclusion to not put undue emphasis on his spring training numbers, lest we miss out on one of the dwindling number of healthy aces in our respective drafts.