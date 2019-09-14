Reds' Luis Castillo: Posts 15th win
Castillo (15-6) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings.
The right-hander turned in a decent performance against Arizona, though he still can't seem to put together a gem as of late. Making his 30th start of the season, Castillo improved his road record to an impressive 7-1 and did not allow any home runs for the second straight game. The 26-year-old will put his 3.22 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 211:72 to the test in Chicago against the Cubs on Wednesday.
