Castillo allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six across 6.1 innings in the win over the Padres on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.

Castillo shut out the Padres through four innings, before allowing one run in the fifth inning and a pair in the seventh inning. The 28-year-old has a 2.30 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP with five quality starts over his last seven appearances. However, prior to those seven starts, he had a 7.22 ERA in her first 11 starts. He will look to continue his recent success in his next start scheduled for Tuesday against Kansas City.