Castillo tossed six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts Saturday against Milwaukee.

Castillo turned in his sixth quality start in his last seven outings, logging his best strikeout total since May 18 in the process. A lack of run support kept his record at a dismal 2-10, but Castillo has completely turned his season around since the start of June, spinning a 1.76 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 56.1 innings over his last nine starts. He's slated to face the Cubs at Wrigley field next week.