Reds' Luis Castillo: Quality start in no-decision
Castillo didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.
Despite producing his fourth straight quality start and 13th of the season, Castillo was actually in line for his fourth loss until the Reds offense woke up and put three runs on the board in the seventh inning. The right-hander will take a 2.36 ERA and 138:57 K:BB through 118 innings into his next outing Friday, at home against the Rockies.
