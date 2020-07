Castillo will start Friday's game against the Tigers after Thursday's contest against the Cubs was postponed due to rain, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

With rain pushing the right-hander's start back a day, Castillo will have a chance to try and replicate the dominant outing he logged against Detroit in his last start. Castillo punched out 11 Tigers while allowing just one run in six innings of work in his season debut last Saturday.