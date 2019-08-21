Reds' Luis Castillo: Rebounds with win

Castillo (12-5) allowed one run on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Padres on Wednesday.

After his roughest outing of the season in his last start, Castillo responded as one would have expected. He didn't strike out as many as he's averaged per start this year, but with no walks, he also allowed fewer baserunners than normal. Castillo already has set career highs in wins and strikeouts and is posed to do the same in ERA and innings. He has 12 wins with a 3.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 179 strikeouts in 154 innings. Castillo will pitch next at the Marlins on Tuesday.