Castillo (4-4) earned the win over Miami on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over seven innings.

Castillo gave up multiple homers for the first time this season, but he nonetheless held the Marlins to three runs to pick up a quality start and a victory. The right-hander racked up 15 swinging strikes and notched exactly eight punchouts for the third consecutive outing. Castillo was excellent in July, posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB over 28 innings covering four starts. That has further driven up his appeal to contending teams, and Castillo is among the most likely starting pitchers to be dealt ahead of next week's trade deadline.