Reds' Luis Castillo: Rejoins team
Castillo has rejoined the Reds following the birth of his daughter and threw a bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Castillo is scheduled to pitch in a minor league game Tuesday and remains on target to be ready for the start of the season. His absence created an opportunity for Cody Reed to pick up a spare start Saturday.
More News
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Leaves camp for birth of child•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Solid outing Saturday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Confident heading into 2018•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Finishes off season with dominant showing•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Early exit in Friday's no-decision•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: May make one or two more starts•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...