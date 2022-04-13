Reds manager David Bell said that Castillo (shoulder) checked out fine after throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Castillo is scheduled to throw live batting practice this weekend in Los Angeles at some point during the Reds' four-game series with the Dodgers. If all goes well, Castillo could be sent out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment thereafter. The right-hander looks on track to return from the injured list at some point in late April or early May.