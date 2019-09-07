Reds' Luis Castillo: Saddled with sixth loss

Castillo (14-6) took the loss against Arizona on Saturday, pitching 7.2 innings and giving up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out ten.

Castillo gave up both runs in the fourth inning on two hits, a walk, and an RBI ground out. The 26-year-old did not give up another hit until the eighth inning, departing after 111 pitches. Castillo tossed six or more innings for the 14th time in his last 17 outings. He'll carry a 3.21 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 208:69 K:BB into his next scheduled start, on the road in Seattle on Thursday.