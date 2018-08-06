Reds' Luis Castillo: Saddled with tough-luck loss

Castillo (6-9) surrendered two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings as he was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Nationals.

Castillo gave up a run in the second and third innings before leaving the game with a one-run deficit. He managed to throw 61 of his 88 pitches for strikes (69 percent). Castillo has shown major improvement of late, allowing two or fewer runs in each of his previous four outings. He's improved his ERA from 5.58 to 4.91 over that span.