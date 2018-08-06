Reds' Luis Castillo: Saddled with tough-luck loss
Castillo (6-9) surrendered two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings as he was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Nationals.
Castillo gave up a run in the second and third innings before leaving the game with a one-run deficit. He managed to throw 61 of his 88 pitches for strikes (69 percent). Castillo has shown major improvement of late, allowing two or fewer runs in each of his previous four outings. He's improved his ERA from 5.58 to 4.91 over that span.
More News
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Enjoys best outing of season Sunday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Works five useful frames in no-decision•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out six in quality start vs. White Sox•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Stumbles second time through order Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...