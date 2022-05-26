Castillo (1-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

Castillo walked the leadoff batter Christopher Morel and gave up back-to-back hits -- including a two-run double to Ian Happ -- in the first inning. However, the right-hander was able to settle down and scattered just two baserunners across four scoreless innings to set himself up for his first win of the season. Castillo has registered three consecutive quality starts and sports a 13:2 K:BB during that stretch.