Reds' Luis Castillo: Settles for no-decision

Castillo allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the Pirates in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

While he did allow 10 baserunners, Castillo fell victim to some poor defense in the sixth. The Reds had just taken their first lead in the bottom of the fifth when Cincinnati's infield committed two costly mistakes (one of which was recorded an error). Castillo could have been out of the inning, but instead, the Reds turned to their bullpen, which blew the lead and Castillo's chance at the win. With a 5-1 record, though, Castillo is experiencing a great season. He also has a 2.45 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, .187 batting average against and 82 strikeouts in 69.2 innings. He is scheduled to pitch next against the Nationals on Sunday.