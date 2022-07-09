Castillo allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight in seven innings during Friday's extra-inning win over the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Castillo posted a 4.07 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 24.1 innings over his first four starts in June but has turned things around since then by logging quality starts in each of his last three appearances. He's recorded a 0.45 ERA and 25:5 K:BB in 20 innings during that time but has picked up just one win over those three starts. The right-hander projects to make his next start on the road against St. Louis next Friday.