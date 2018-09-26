Reds' Luis Castillo: Shut down for rest of season

Castillo will be shut down for the rest of the 2018 season due to an innings restriction, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Castillo was expected to make his final start of the season Friday, but the Reds have elected to close the book on his year following a superb outing against Miami on Friday. During that performance, he tossed 8.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts while allowing just five hits and one walk. On the year, he will finish with 169.2 innings pitched -- the exact same total he had in 2017 split between the majors and Triple-A -- with a 4.30 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 8.8 K/9. Anthony DeSclafani will take his place in the rotation Friday while Michael Lorenzen will pitch Saturday.