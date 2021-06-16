Castillo didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Brewers, allowing three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

It was one of the right-hander's best performances of the season as he threw 64 of 109 pitches for strikes, but neither team was able to put runs on the board until the 10th inning, denying Castillo a win for his efforts. It was only his third quality start of the year, but two of them have come in three June trips to the mound as he's showing signs of putting his poor first couple of months behind him. Over those three outings, Castillo has a 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB through 18.2 innings.