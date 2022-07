Castillo allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight Thursday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Castillo threw 114 pitches to complete seven innings for his third consecutive start. He's been excellent in that span, maintaining a 1.29 ERA with a 22:6 K:BB across 21 frames. Castillo now owns a 2.77 ERA with a 82:27 K:BB across 78 innings for the season.