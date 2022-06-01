Castillo (2-2) earned the win after he pitched six scoreless innings Tuesday, surrendering one hit and three walks while striking out 10 versus the Red Sox.

Castillo was dominant from the get go Tuesday, limiting the Red Sox to just four baserunners while punching out a season-high 10 batters. He has given up three or fewer runs in all five of his starts this season and has notched two quality starts in his last three outings. On the season, Castillo owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 26.2 frames. He's tentatively set to pitch again Sunday against the Nationals.