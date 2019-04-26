Reds' Luis Castillo: Six shutout innings

Castillo (3-1) allowed eight hits and no walks while striking out two across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Braves.

Castillo didn't rack up strikeouts but managed to scatter eight hits -- only one of which went for extra-bases -- to turn in his second scoreless effort of the season. It's also notable that he did not issue a free pass as he has allowed three or more walks in three starts this season. That has yet to come back to haunt him, as he now has a 1.23 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 36.2 innings for the campaign.