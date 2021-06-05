Castillo (2-8) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over St. Louis.

The only run to score on Castillo came on a solo shot by Edmundo Sosa in the fifth inning as he produced his best outing in over a month. He had lost his previous seven starts entering Friday's contest, registering a 7.91 ERA through 33 frames during that span. The 28-year-old righty picked up his first win since April 7 and lowered his season ERA to 6.63. Castillo is projected to face the Brewers at home next week.