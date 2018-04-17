Castillo (1-2) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks and struck out eight through 6.2 innings to earn the win Monday against the Brewers.

Castillo was cruising, with a shutout through six innings, but he and the Reds stumbled in the seventh inning as they were nursing a 9-0 lead. He was otherwise fantastic, as he induced 18 swinging strikes on 107 pitches and induced seven grounders against five fly balls. But unfortunately, the four-run seventh inning -- including two inherited runners allowed by reliever Cody Reed -- will keep Castillo's ERA at a lofty 6.75.