Castillo allowed one run against the Cubs on five hits over 2.2 innings Saturday, striking out four while not walking anyone.

Two of the hits were flukes - a bloop double down the left field line by Tommy La Stella, and a squib ground ball against the shift down the third base line by Anthony Rizzo. Castillo remains on pace to be ready for the start of the season.

