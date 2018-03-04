Reds' Luis Castillo: Solid outing Saturday
Castillo allowed one run against the Cubs on five hits over 2.2 innings Saturday, striking out four while not walking anyone.
Two of the hits were flukes - a bloop double down the left field line by Tommy La Stella, and a squib ground ball against the shift down the third base line by Anthony Rizzo. Castillo remains on pace to be ready for the start of the season.
More News
