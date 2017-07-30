Castillo (2-4) tossed eight innings of one-run ball in Sunday's win over the Marlins, allowing three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Castillo avoided hard contact masterfully in this one, allowing just one extra-base hit and inducing 10 groundball outs. He also threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes and was only scored upon when Dee Gordon came around from first on a double in the sixth inning. Castillo's first few outings with the Reds were nothing special, albeit against very difficult competition (at the Nationals, home against the Brewers, at the Rockies, visiting the Diamondbacks), but he has now delivered three quality starts in his last five, posting a 29:9 K:BB during that stretch. He seems to be coming into his own and will carry a 3.56 ERA into Saturday's matchup with the Cardinals.