Castillo (2-9) was charged with the loss against the Brewers on Thursday after allowing three runs on one hit and three walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings.

It wasn't the cleanest first inning for Castillo, who opened the game by hitting a batter while also issuing a walk and giving up an RBI single to Avisail Garcia. The right-hander responded well, however, retiring 11 straight and pitching a 0-2 count on seven of his 15 hitters faced before heading into a 37-minute rain delay after the fourth. Upon returning, Castillo retired four more batters before running into trouble. After the 28-year-old issued two walks and worked for a ten-pitch strikeout, he was pulled in favor of Lucas Sims who allowed both inherited runners to score. On the season, Castillo has compiled a 6.47 ERA and 1.58 WHIP. He lines up to get another chance with the Brewers on the road next week.