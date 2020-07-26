Castillo allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out 11 over six innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Saturday.

Castillo was brilliant -- he induced a whopping 24 swinging strikes on 91 pitches -- but had to sit back and watch as the Reds' bullpen gave up five runs to blow the lead. Pitching half his games in Great American Ball Park is a hindrance, but Castillo's fastball-changeup combo is one of the best in the game and it would be a surprise if he's not among the NL strikeout leaders when its all said and done. He lines up for a home start against the Cubs next week.