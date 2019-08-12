Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Castillo gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight through 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Sunday.
Castillo looked to be cruising until running into trouble in the seventh inning, eventually leading to his exit and a loss for the Reds. After dominating with his changeup in his last start, he collected another 10 swinging strikes and threw his changeup more than any other pitch. Castillo has a 2.69 ERA and 172 strikeouts through 24 starts this season. Castillo will make his next start Friday against the Cardinals at Great American Ball Park.
