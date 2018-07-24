Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out five in no-decision
Castillo allowed one run on four hits and one walk across 5.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Cardinals. He struck out five.
Castillo was quite sharp in his first start of the second half, allowing just one extra-base hit as he kept an in-form Cards lineup down. He ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth inning, allowing a run on a pair of hits to start the frame before his seemingly premature removal at just 85 pitches. While he didn't have an opportunity to record a victory, this solid effort continues a recent trend for Castillo, who's posted a shiny 3.00 ERA over 21 innings in his last four starts. He'll look to keep it up this weekend against the Phillies.
