Castillo (0-2) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out nine over five innings in a loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

Jose Ramirez turned around a 3-2 fastball in the first inning against Castillo, and the right-hander was more generous with the free passes than he was in his first two starts. However, this was far from a bad performance; Castillo just got no support from his teammates. The Reds were shut out once again and have scored a total of seven runs in the three games Castillo has started. He will look to finally get in the win column next week at home against the Royals.