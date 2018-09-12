Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out nine in victory
Castillo (9-12) earned the win against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out nine and walked only one.
The only blemish for Castillo was Joc Pederson's solo home run during the sixth inning, as the right hander has allowed only three earned runs in his three starts this month. The 25-year-old has a 4.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 158 strikeouts over 154.2 innings, and is next set to take the mound Monday at Milwaukee.
