Castillo allowed four runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- over five innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Tuesday. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

The Reds staked Castillo to a four-run lead before he took the mound, but the right-hander gave it all back in the bottom of the frame on a pair of two-run homers. Castillo was good the rest of the way and now has a 12:1 K:BB in his last two starts, indicating he's turned the page on his Opening Day blowup. Castillo would be on normal rest Sunday, but Sonny Gray (back) is due to return this weekend and the Reds haven't given any indication they might skip someone, so expect Castillo's next start to come next Tuesday at home against the Diamondbacks.