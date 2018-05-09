Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out seven in win over Mets
Castillo (2-4) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk across 5.2 innings while earning the win Tuesday against the Mets. He struck out seven.
Castillo was excellent through the early going, retiring the first 14 batters he faced in order. He took a shutout into the sixth inning, but allowed a solo home run, a single and a walk before he was removed with two outs. Castillo endured a poor start to the season, but he's begun to turn things around of late, allowing four earned runs with a 14:2 K:BB ratio in 11.2 innings over his last two outings. He'll take a still unsightly 7.01 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP into his scheduled start Sunday against the Dodgers.
