Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out seven in win
Castillo (10-4) allowed one run on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings while taking a victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.
After giving up a season-high six runs in his last outing, this was a great bounceback effort and could have been expected, given that Castillo owns a 1.50 ERA against the Pirates this season. Overall, Castillo's been one of the better starting pitching fantasy pickups this season, as he has posted a 2.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 130 innings this season. Castillo will look to build off this outing in his next start Monday against the Angels at home.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...