Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out seven in win

Castillo (10-4) allowed one run on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings while taking a victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

After giving up a season-high six runs in his last outing, this was a great bounceback effort and could have been expected, given that Castillo owns a 1.50 ERA against the Pirates this season. Overall, Castillo's been one of the better starting pitching fantasy pickups this season, as he has posted a 2.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 130 innings this season. Castillo will look to build off this outing in his next start Monday against the Angels at home.