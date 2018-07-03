Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out six in win over White Sox
Castillo (5-8) tossed 6.2 one-run innings to earn the win Monday against the White Sox, allowing six hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Castillo limited baserunners to great effect and wasn't even scored upon until the bullpen allowed an inherited runner to score with two outs in the seventh inning. He threw an impressive 73 percent of his pitches for strikes, including a whopping 21 swinging strikes, and induced nine groundball outs in what was one of his finest outings of the season. Castillo still has a 5.53 ERA after allowing three earned runs of more in each of his previous six starts, but he continues to flash his potential from time to time. He'll look to build on this effort Sunday against the Cubs.
