Castillo allowed a run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings, but he took a no-decision versus Kansas City on Tuesday.

The only blemish on Castillo's line was a Michael Taylor solo home run, but Cincinnati's bullpen blew a five-run lead in the final two innings. Since the start of June, Castillo has posted quality starts in six of his last seven outings. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.81 with a 1.40 WHIP and 90:39 K:BB through 97.1 innings overall. His last start of the first half is expected to come this weekend in Milwaukee.