Castillo (0-2) labored against the Pirates on Friday, allowing four earned runs on six hits in five innings, striking out three and walking three in a 14-3 defeat.

Castillo was touted as potential breakout candidate going into the season after he struck out 98 batters in his first 89.1 big-league innings last year to go along with a 3.12 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, but Friday's performance marked his second-consecutive lackluster start to begin the new season. The 25-year-old is clearly talented and has shown he has devastating stuff, but his 9.00 ERA through his first 10 innings of the new season is still concerning for those who drafted him with the thought that he had the potential to help anchor a fantasy staff. He'll look to get his season on track in his next start against the Phillies on April 11.