Reds' Luis Castillo: Stumbles second time through order Wednesday
Castillo didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Braves, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk over four-plus innings while striking out four.
After setting down 11 straight batters to begin the game, Castillo fell apart with two outs in the fourth inning, then allowed the first two hitters he faced in the fifth to reach base before getting the hook. Despite his clear upside the right-hander's inconsistency, both from start to start and within an outing, makes him a very difficult player to rely on in a fantasy lineup, and Castillo will carry a 5.85 ERA into his next start Monday at home against the White Sox.
