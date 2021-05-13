Castillo will start Thursday instead of Friday, giving Wade Miley an extra day of rest, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Miley threw 114 pitches in his no-hitter on Friday, whereas Castillo had an abbreviated outing the next day. Reds manager David Bell discussed the move's impact on Castillo: "Then Luis, just keeping him on four days' rest, I think was really important. He's trying to get back into the flow. I think a longer break would've been tough for him. I think he wants to get back out there as soon as he can, so I think it did accomplish both."