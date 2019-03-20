Reds' Luis Castillo: Tabbed for Opening Day

Manager David Bell announced Tuesday that Castillo will start Opening Day against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Castillo has produced sub-par results in spring training with a 12.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over four appearances, but he still receives the Opening Day nod over veterans Sonny Gray and Tanner Roark. The 26-year-old made 31 starts for the Reds in 2018, compiling a 4.30 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 165:49 K:BB across 169.2 innings.