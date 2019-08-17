Reds' Luis Castillo: Tagged for eight runs

Castillo (11-5) was saddled with the loss after allowing eight runs on nine hits while striking out three over 4.1 innings Friday night against the Cardinals.

Castillo never settled into this one, surrendering one run in the first inning, followed by three in the second, two in the third and two more in the fifth. He struggled to keep the ball in the park, as seven of his eight runs allowed came via the long ball. Despite an uncharacteristic outing, Castillo sports a 3.10 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 175:61 K:BB over 148 frames in 2019.