Reds' Luis Castillo: Takes loss despite quality start
Castillo (2-5) was charged with four runs (three earned) on three hits over 6.1 innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. He issued five walks and struck out four.
The 24-year-old was wild at times -- he hit two batters in addition to the five walks -- as he seemed to battle mechanical issues early on. However, he was able to bail himself out throughout much of the night, thanks in large part to the groundball (nine groundball outs). Castillo has posted strong numbers since his callup despite a tough schedule, and is looking like a viable option in most formats, although wins may continue to be hard to come by. He lines up for a home matchup against the Padres his next time out.
