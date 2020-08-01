Castillo (0-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in a loss to the Tigers on Friday.

Manager David Bell let Castillo begin the seventh inning, and while that decision was justified, it backfired. Detroit got to Castillo for three straight singles before he was pulled and extended a one-run lead to a three-run lead in the frame. Castillo appeared primed for a hot start with two straight matchups against the Tigers to begin the season, but he has a 4.50 ERA and a zero in the win column. A 17:2 K:BB portends good things to come, though he's going to face stiffer competition his next time out with a road matchup in Cleveland on the docket.